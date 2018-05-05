SP, RLD Likely to Field Joint Candidate Against BJP in Kairana, Noorpur Bypolls

The BJP once again faces stiff competition in Uttar Pradesh as the formula for a joint opposition candidate is taking shape in Kairana and Noorpur bypolls, which are due later this month.On Friday, vice president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Jayant Chaudhary, landed in Lucknow to meet with Samajwadi Party National president Akhilesh Yadav.The closed-door meeting took place at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav and lasted for almost three hours.Anil Dubey, spokesperson of RLD, made it clear that both the parties will contest the upcoming bypolls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.“Dono party saath mil kar up-chunav aur Lok Sabha chunav ladengey (Both the parties will contest the by-elections and 2019 LS polls together),” said Dubey.Senior leaders and sources in the SP suggest that Akhilesh Yadav might announce the candidate for Kairana and Noorpur bypolls in a day or two.Samajwadi Party was the runner-up in Kairana in 2014.Congress too batted for a joint opposition candidate for Kairana and Noorpur bypolls.“Although Congress has a good support base in Kairana, the party will like the opposition to put up a joint candidate against BJP. This will be better than showing individual strength in by-elections,” said Raj Babbar over phone.Meanwhile, by saying that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not play an active role in the by-elections, party president Mayawati has made it clear that it is unlikely to field any candidate in upcoming bypolls.However, SP Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan insisted that the pact between SP and BSP is strong and will be intact for Kairana bypolls as well.“At present SP and BSP are in a mutual understanding and some BJP people are spreading rumours that there is no alliance. I guess they are scared by their defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. We are very much in alliance and understanding with BSP is firm at the moment,” he had said.The by-elections to the two constituencies will be held on May 28 and the counting will be conducted on May 31.