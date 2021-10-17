SP Smells 'Political Vendetta' as Police Book Akhilesh Yadav for Staging 'Dharna' over Lakhimpur Violence

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday for violating section 144 on October 4 after he sat on ‘dharna’ outside his Lucknow residence over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Yadav had staged a sit-in on October 4 as he was stopped by the police from going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the four farmers who were mowed down by Ministry of State (Home) Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish’s car on October 3. The former UP CM was also briefly detained by the police.

The Gautampalli police have also booked Amit alias ‘Master’ for allegedly burning a cop van in front of the police station.

SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi tore into the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and called the move as one of “desperation”. “The BJP knows it well that it is not returning to power in 2022, therefore, it is filing cases against its political opponents. The Samajwadi Party would not be deterred from such acts of political vendetta. We will continue to raise the voice of farmers. It was our right and duty to visit the grieving families in Lakhimpur Kheri. The government is wrong here,” he said.

Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, along with his accomplice Ankit Das and bodyguard, have been arrested and sent to jail.

The opposition parties and farmers union have been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra for a fair investigation into the case.

