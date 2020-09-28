SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Jibe at UP Govt Over 5-Year Contractual Jobs, Questions Delayed Development

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issue of 5-year contract term in government jobs. Yadav also attacked the government over delayed development in the state.

“The youth are passing rigorous examinations and still getting a 5-year contract for the job, people who are doing so are themselves working on a contract for a few months. The BJP government's three-and-a-half-year performance has revealed the fact that people in power are not even able to run the government for five days, forget five years. The BJP government has done nothing except imposing its name on the works of the Samajwadi government,” Samajwadi Party chief Yadav said.

Instead of making excuses here and there, the government will have to explain why there is darkness in Uttar Pradesh? Yadav questioned the authorities.

Further accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led government of launching SP’s project under BJP’s name, Yadav said, “ the construction of the new building of the information department was approved during the Samajwadi government, as the civil hospital was to be expanded. If they wanted to name this building after its top leader, then they should do it on a new project completed by them.”

Yadav also alleged that the BJP government was trying to take the credit of the new film city which was actually a project of the Samajwadi government.

Talking about delay in construction projects, Yadav stated that “Purvanchal Expressway was started during the Samajwadi government in the state, but in three and a half years, the BJP government has not been able to complete it. The construction of 325 km Agra-Lucknow Expressway was completed in less than two years. Despite many attempts, the BJP government could not find a shortage or scam in this expressway.”

The Expressway is a strong and quality expressway that the air force warplanes and cargo ships have also landed on it, he added.