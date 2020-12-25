SP to Conduct ‘Samajwadi Kisan Ghera Programme’ Across UP in Solidarity with Agitating Farmers

The Samajwadi Party will organize a 'Samajwadi Kisan Ghera Programme' across the state on Friday. Following which leaders will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in the party's Lucknow office.

“The farmer has been the victim and is facing atrocities in the BJP regime. The government has not fulfilled any of its promises to the farmers, but on the contrary, by bringing three anti-farmer laws, it has conspired to ruin the farmers in the hands of the corporate,” SP Chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Farmers across the country are agitating against black laws. The Samajwadi Party is the party of farmers and we are with the farmers in their struggle. SP will extend its support to the farmers through the Kisan Ghera program and will also inform the farmers about welfare schemes of the Samajwadi Government,” he added.

Explaining about the programme in solidarity with agitating farmers, Yadav stated that prominent leaders of the Samajwadi Party will make a Ghera (circle) in the villages and interact with the farmers in the chaupal with the bonfire. The SP leaders will discuss the problems of farmers and will assure them of being helpful in their struggle.

As per information, the Samajwadi Party has already given instruction to its leaders for the Samajwadi Kisan Ghera (Chaupal-Aalav) program to be held on December 25. All the senior SP leaders have been tasked to do this in different constituencies across the state.