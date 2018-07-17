SP to Convene National Executive in Lucknow, Congress Question to Come up for Discussion

Amidst increasing talk of early general elections, it’s the Samajwadi Party which now intends to speed up the alliance talks and its poll preparedness. The party has also been alerted by increased aggressiveness of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key state of Uttar Pradesh.Just last week, the PM was on a two-day tour of the state. Before that, he was in Noida, near Delhi, to inaugurate the largest mobile manufacturing unit of Samsung.In order to speed up the alliance and chalk out a strategy for electoral challenges ahead, the SP is in talks with the BSP and has now called for a national executive meeting in Lucknow on July 28.Sources say the executive is likely to adopt a resolution, authorising party president Akhilesh Yadav to take all decisions regarding proposed alliances.The party also hopes to counter any possible efforts by the BJP to try and influence some key leaders of the SP against the alliance with the BSP.A senior leader, not willing to be quoted, said, party president Akhilesh Yadav is apprehensive that some ‘external reasons’ might sway some of his top leaders against the alliance.Another issue which the national executive is likely to deal with is question of party patriarch Mulayam Singh's future role. For now, neither Mulayam nor his brother Shivpal Yadav is the member of the national executive.The big question being asked is will Akhilesh make way for the two again in the party's top decision-making body.Sources say most likely the two big leaders will find their place back in the executive. They say Akhilesh wants to end all internal bickerings and project a strong and united party ahead of 2019.The national executive will also be discussing the present political scenario with specific focus on approach towards the Congress party.