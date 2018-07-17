English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SP to Convene National Executive in Lucknow, Congress Question to Come up for Discussion
Sources say the executive is likely to adopt a resolution, authorising party president Akhilesh Yadav to take all decisions regarding proposed alliances.
File- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh YadavPTI photo)
Lucknow: Amidst increasing talk of early general elections, it’s the Samajwadi Party which now intends to speed up the alliance talks and its poll preparedness. The party has also been alerted by increased aggressiveness of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key state of Uttar Pradesh.
Just last week, the PM was on a two-day tour of the state. Before that, he was in Noida, near Delhi, to inaugurate the largest mobile manufacturing unit of Samsung.
In order to speed up the alliance and chalk out a strategy for electoral challenges ahead, the SP is in talks with the BSP and has now called for a national executive meeting in Lucknow on July 28.
Sources say the executive is likely to adopt a resolution, authorising party president Akhilesh Yadav to take all decisions regarding proposed alliances.
The party also hopes to counter any possible efforts by the BJP to try and influence some key leaders of the SP against the alliance with the BSP.
A senior leader, not willing to be quoted, said, party president Akhilesh Yadav is apprehensive that some ‘external reasons’ might sway some of his top leaders against the alliance.
Another issue which the national executive is likely to deal with is question of party patriarch Mulayam Singh's future role. For now, neither Mulayam nor his brother Shivpal Yadav is the member of the national executive.
The big question being asked is will Akhilesh make way for the two again in the party's top decision-making body.
Sources say most likely the two big leaders will find their place back in the executive. They say Akhilesh wants to end all internal bickerings and project a strong and united party ahead of 2019.
The national executive will also be discussing the present political scenario with specific focus on approach towards the Congress party.
Also Watch
Just last week, the PM was on a two-day tour of the state. Before that, he was in Noida, near Delhi, to inaugurate the largest mobile manufacturing unit of Samsung.
In order to speed up the alliance and chalk out a strategy for electoral challenges ahead, the SP is in talks with the BSP and has now called for a national executive meeting in Lucknow on July 28.
Sources say the executive is likely to adopt a resolution, authorising party president Akhilesh Yadav to take all decisions regarding proposed alliances.
The party also hopes to counter any possible efforts by the BJP to try and influence some key leaders of the SP against the alliance with the BSP.
A senior leader, not willing to be quoted, said, party president Akhilesh Yadav is apprehensive that some ‘external reasons’ might sway some of his top leaders against the alliance.
Another issue which the national executive is likely to deal with is question of party patriarch Mulayam Singh's future role. For now, neither Mulayam nor his brother Shivpal Yadav is the member of the national executive.
The big question being asked is will Akhilesh make way for the two again in the party's top decision-making body.
Sources say most likely the two big leaders will find their place back in the executive. They say Akhilesh wants to end all internal bickerings and project a strong and united party ahead of 2019.
The national executive will also be discussing the present political scenario with specific focus on approach towards the Congress party.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Veteran Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak