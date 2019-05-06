English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP to Support AAP in Two Delhi Seats and BSP in Rest
According to directions of the top leadership, SP workers in Delhi will work for the BSP candidates, the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party's Delhi unit, RS Yadav, said in a statement.
File photos of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Monday it would support Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Delhi and also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two seats.
According to directions of the top leadership, SP workers in Delhi will work for the BSP candidates, the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party's Delhi unit, RS Yadav, said in a statement.
"We will also support New Delhi and North West Delhi (reserved) candidates of the AAP as the BSP has not fielded its candidates there," Yadav added.
The BSP has fielded Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Rajvir Singh (North East Delhi), Sita Sharan (West Delhi), Shahid Ali(Chandni Chowk) and Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi).
According to directions of the top leadership, SP workers in Delhi will work for the BSP candidates, the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party's Delhi unit, RS Yadav, said in a statement.
"We will also support New Delhi and North West Delhi (reserved) candidates of the AAP as the BSP has not fielded its candidates there," Yadav added.
The BSP has fielded Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Rajvir Singh (North East Delhi), Sita Sharan (West Delhi), Shahid Ali(Chandni Chowk) and Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
- SOTY 2 Star Ananya Panday on Nepotism in Bollywood: We Don't Ever Want to be Ashamed of Our Dads
- Elections 2019, 5th Phase: Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Other Leaders on Poll Day
- Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence: Report
- HiBy R3 Review: If You Can Justify The Need For This, it is Worth Every Penny
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results