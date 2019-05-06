SP to Support AAP in Two Delhi Seats and BSP in Rest

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Monday it would support Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Delhi and also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two seats.According to directions of the top leadership, SP workers in Delhi will work for the BSP candidates, the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party's Delhi unit, RS Yadav, said in a statement."We will also support New Delhi and North West Delhi (reserved) candidates of the AAP as the BSP has not fielded its candidates there," Yadav added.The BSP has fielded Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Rajvir Singh (North East Delhi), Sita Sharan (West Delhi), Shahid Ali(Chandni Chowk) and Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi).