‘Space for Humiliation, Insult in Congress’: Captain Disses Party Back After Told to Leave if He Wants

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday came down heavily on his party for saying “there is no space for anger in politics” in response to Singh’s remarks against the Gandhi siblings and the Congress.

“Yes, there’s no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!’” Singh said just hours after Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate rebuked him at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Shrinate had said, “There is no space for anger, jealousy, personal insults or revenge in politics. We hope that Captain Amarinder Singh will reflect on his statements and be responsible going forward. He has been an important leader of the Congress party. He was the chief minister for nine years and nine months.”

“We are fighting for an ideology. We will stand by those who stand by us in this fight and would stay away from passing remarks on those who want to leave,” Shrinate added.

On Wednesday, Singh had called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced” and also called Navjot Singh Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along”.

He had also vowed to fight against Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership tooth and nail, and said will pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in 2022 assembly polls to ensure his defeat.

Singh had resigned as chief minister on Saturday, after being locked in a bitter leadership fight for months with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi was elected as the Chief Minister on Monday.

Singh also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued here by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

“Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt," the Congress veteran said. “The “Gandhi children" are quite “inexperienced" and their advisers are clearly “misguiding" them,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here