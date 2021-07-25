Space for Pilot Camp, End of Road for Some Ministers: Rajasthan Cong Awaits Stamp from Top Brass for Rejig

Amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal will attend an important legislature party meeting at 10.30am on Sunday. The meeting comes after Maken and Venugopal met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over dinner on Saturday and discussed over cabinet reshuffle, sources told News18.

In yesterday’s meeting with CM Gehlot, which went late till 2:30 am, the two leaders discussed including MLAs from Sachin Pilot’s camp in the state cabinet and stressed on performance-based evaluation of the members, sources added. The two Congress leaders will also give final touches to the cabinet reshuffle, appointment of district presidents of party and other political appointment.

Sources said some ministers might have to lose their cabinet membership. It is being said that CM Gehlot has left the decision of cabinet reshuffle to the central leadership which will take the final call in the matter.

Among prominent names, state education minister and state president Govind Singh Dotasra might have to lose his chair after today’s meeting. However, Dotasra said that the meeting today has been called to welcome Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal.

Sources also said that if a consensus is reached, then a decision over the cabinet expansion could be taken. According to reports, the reshuffle is likely to take place between July 27-28.

Pilot and several other MLAs had mounted an open rebellion against Gehlot last June. After a month-long crisis, the Congress top brass had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by Pilot, who alleged that his camp was being sidelined by the Gehlot government.

Earlier this week, Pilot told reporters that he was in touch with the Congress high command to resolve the issues raised by him and that the “AICC is taking steps for the betterment of the government and party organisation”.

He further said that party workers who have contributed so much to the Congress should get “political reward in proportion to their efforts”. “It is not about any post or position. We want to expand the Congress family…new people should be associated,” he added.

