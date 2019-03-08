English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Speaker Asks Umesh Jadhav, Three Rebel Congress MLAs to Appear on March 12
MLA Umesh Jadhav had on Monday had submitted his resignation and subsequently joined BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kalburgi.
Congress MLAS Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumtahalli.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Friday said that the four rebel Congress MLAs have responded to notices he issued to them on a petition by the party, seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.
He said he would give a verdict after hearing both sides. Official sources said the hearing is scheduled for March 12 in the afternoon. "After hearing both sides, I will have to give my verdict...I cannot reveal things to the media beforehand," Kumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said that notices were given to all the four MLAs, based on the petition given and all of them had given an explanation. "Hearings need to happen in accordance with the law, for it (case) to be decided," Kumar said.
Referring to rebel MLA Umesh Jadhav quitting his assembly membership, the Speaker said the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business book were clear on how to deal with a resignation.
Also, the Constitution and 10th schedule (anti-defection law) are clear on the matter, he said. "...We have sought some clarification, we have written a letter to him (Jadhav)...to which he will need to give us an explanation," he added.
Jadhav had on Monday had submitted his resignation to the Speaker and subsequently joined BJP on March 6 at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kalburgi, from where he is tipped to be the saffron party’s candidate for Lok Sabha polls, against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress has petitioned the Speaker, seeking disqualification of Jadhav along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathali under the anti-defection law.
The four MLAs had kept the party on tenterhooks for several weeks, defying its whip twice to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings on January 18 and February 8 and had skipped the early part of the budget session.
During the recent political turmoil that engulfed the state, following BJP's alleged attempts to topple the
Congress-JD(S) coalition government by poaching their MLAs, the four MLAs had gone incommunicado and were said to be camping in Mumbai, with a plan to jump ship to the saffron party.
After they refused to fall in line, the Congress had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify them under the Anti-Defection Law.
However, the four MLAs subsequently attended the session and voted in favour of the finance bill, with an intention not to violate the whip and avoid any stringent action.
He said he would give a verdict after hearing both sides. Official sources said the hearing is scheduled for March 12 in the afternoon. "After hearing both sides, I will have to give my verdict...I cannot reveal things to the media beforehand," Kumar said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said that notices were given to all the four MLAs, based on the petition given and all of them had given an explanation. "Hearings need to happen in accordance with the law, for it (case) to be decided," Kumar said.
Referring to rebel MLA Umesh Jadhav quitting his assembly membership, the Speaker said the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business book were clear on how to deal with a resignation.
Also, the Constitution and 10th schedule (anti-defection law) are clear on the matter, he said. "...We have sought some clarification, we have written a letter to him (Jadhav)...to which he will need to give us an explanation," he added.
Jadhav had on Monday had submitted his resignation to the Speaker and subsequently joined BJP on March 6 at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kalburgi, from where he is tipped to be the saffron party’s candidate for Lok Sabha polls, against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress has petitioned the Speaker, seeking disqualification of Jadhav along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathali under the anti-defection law.
The four MLAs had kept the party on tenterhooks for several weeks, defying its whip twice to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings on January 18 and February 8 and had skipped the early part of the budget session.
During the recent political turmoil that engulfed the state, following BJP's alleged attempts to topple the
Congress-JD(S) coalition government by poaching their MLAs, the four MLAs had gone incommunicado and were said to be camping in Mumbai, with a plan to jump ship to the saffron party.
After they refused to fall in line, the Congress had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify them under the Anti-Defection Law.
However, the four MLAs subsequently attended the session and voted in favour of the finance bill, with an intention not to violate the whip and avoid any stringent action.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Don't Want to See More Batting Collapses: Kohli
- Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Series
- Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Similarities with Naomi Campbell
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results