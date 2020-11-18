The cracks within the Congress party seems to be deepening with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury now hitting out at Kapil Sibal over his "introspection" remark. The MP said that his colleague has been showing extreme concern about self-analysis after the Bihar rout but the grand old party didn't even see his face of any in the recently-concluded elections.

"Kapil Sibal spoke about this even earlier. He seems to be very concerned about the Congress party and the need for introspection. But we didn't see his face in elections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advising Sibal that his mere talks won't achieve anything, the Congress MP added, "Had Kapil Sibal gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proved that what he is saying is correct and that he strengthened the position of Congress. Speaking without doing anything doesn't mean introspection."

Sibal, a former union minister, had tagged his media interview and tweeted, "We are yet to hear on recent polls… Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual." The Congress won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in Bihar as part of the RJD-led grand alliance. The opposition alliance ended up with 110 seats, while the NDA retained power bagging 125 seats in the 243-member assembly. Sibal was part of a group of 23 senior Congress leaders who had in August written to party chief Sonia Gandhi making suggestions on ways revive the organisation.

Countering Sibal, Gehlot said, "There are various reasons for electoral loses. But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crises. Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this Nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development."

After the party's poor show in Bihar polls, Karti Chidambaram also pitched for introspection and asked for an internal discussion on the losses. Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, in a tweet said: "It's time we introspect, ideate, consult & act @INCIndia." The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu made the cryptic comment while tagging a tweet by Sibal on his interview.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded that party leaders who were responsible for taking decisions in Bihar polls should be held accountable for the dismal show, but defended Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi only went to campaign for the party but was not responsible for the decisions taken in Bihar, Nirupam added.