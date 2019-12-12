Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Speaking Sanskrit Keeps Diabetes and Cholesterol at Bay, Says BJP MP Ganesh Singh in Parliament

Ganesh Singh, a BJP member of Parliament, also said that according to NASA, if computer programming was done in Sanskrit, it would be flawless and that 97 percent of the world's languages were derived from Sanskrit.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Speaking Sanskrit Keeps Diabetes and Cholesterol at Bay, Says BJP MP Ganesh Singh in Parliament
BJP MP from Satna Ganesh Singh speaks during a Parliament discussion on the The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill 2019. (Twitter/@GaneshSingh_in)

New Delhi: BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday claimed that as per a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill, he also claimed that according to a research by US space research organisation NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways. He also said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit.

Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram