Speaking Sanskrit Keeps Diabetes and Cholesterol at Bay, Says BJP MP Ganesh Singh in Parliament
Ganesh Singh, a BJP member of Parliament, also said that according to NASA, if computer programming was done in Sanskrit, it would be flawless and that 97 percent of the world's languages were derived from Sanskrit.
BJP MP from Satna Ganesh Singh speaks during a Parliament discussion on the The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill 2019. (Twitter/@GaneshSingh_in)
New Delhi: BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday claimed that as per a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.
Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill, he also claimed that according to a research by US space research organisation NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.
More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways. He also said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit.
Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.
