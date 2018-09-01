English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Arrangement For Stray Cows, Dogs, Monkeys at Every Nagar Nigam: Yogi
He also said that special lighting arrangements made on the entry points of Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, would become an regular feature and gradually Ayodhya, Varanasi, Allahabad would have similar arrangements.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said special arrangement for upkeep of stray cows, dogs, monkeys and birds would be made at every Nagar Nigam of the state.
"Upkeep of stray cows, monkeys, dogs, birds has started in Lucknow and gradually the scheme would start in other Nagar Nigams," he said, after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various schemes worthRs 346.74 crore for development of Brijbhumi.
He also stressed the need to not releasing the cows on the street.
Speaking about developing Mathura, he said there would be no dearth of funds for the purpose.
He also said that special lighting arrangements made on the entry points of Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, would become an regular feature and gradually Ayodhya, Varanasi, Allahabad would have similar arrangements.
"We want to make Mathura, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Allahabad alluring in order to attract more pilgrims," he said.
He said solid waste management system now would be introduced in the city.
He also said arrangements would be made to prevent discharge of drains into Yamuna and the Union government would be urged to make the river pollution-free.
He said the UP Tirth Vikas Parishad has been constituted for the development of all the seven pilgrimage sites in the state.
"The Union government," Yogi said, "has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of Govardhan under Prasad scheme."
"Upkeep of stray cows, monkeys, dogs, birds has started in Lucknow and gradually the scheme would start in other Nagar Nigams," he said, after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various schemes worthRs 346.74 crore for development of Brijbhumi.
He also stressed the need to not releasing the cows on the street.
Speaking about developing Mathura, he said there would be no dearth of funds for the purpose.
He also said that special lighting arrangements made on the entry points of Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, would become an regular feature and gradually Ayodhya, Varanasi, Allahabad would have similar arrangements.
"We want to make Mathura, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Allahabad alluring in order to attract more pilgrims," he said.
He said solid waste management system now would be introduced in the city.
He also said arrangements would be made to prevent discharge of drains into Yamuna and the Union government would be urged to make the river pollution-free.
He said the UP Tirth Vikas Parishad has been constituted for the development of all the seven pilgrimage sites in the state.
"The Union government," Yogi said, "has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of Govardhan under Prasad scheme."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Twitter in Splits After Pakistan Govt Says Imran Khan's Daily Helicopter Ride Costs Only Rs 55
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Liquor Gets the Better of Everyone in this Film
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...