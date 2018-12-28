Special Economic Package for Sikkim Not Heard by Centre as State 'Lacks' National Presence: Pawan Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling attacked the Centre for neglecting his state during the 24th anniversary celebration of Sikkim Democratic Front government on Friday.“We are a peaceful state, we have not given any tension to the Central government but still we are neglected. Our grants have been slashed by half but still we have not complained,” said Chamling.Chamling further said that his state is neglected because they have only one single MP in each houses of the Parliament.The CM said that PM Narendra Modi visited the state twice and the political demand like seat reservation for tribal communities like Limboo and Tamang were placed before him. Also, the request for tribal status for 11 communities of Sikkim and to allow Karmapa to visit the state, but there has been no word on the same.The CM said that he even demanded the special economic package for Sikkim, but nothing has been addressed so far.Reasoning the PM’s silence on the issue, Chamling said it is because his state lacks national presence. He also said that the federal structure is there but is not implemented in true spirit.Chamling has ruled the state since 1994 and the government is now in its silver jubilee year of governance.On December 12, 1994, the SDF party formed the government for the first time and since then it has been in power for 5 consecutive terms.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.