English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Economic Package for Sikkim Not Heard by Centre as State 'Lacks' National Presence: Pawan Chamling
The CM said that he demanded seat reservation for tribal communities, special economic package for Sikkim and tribal status for 11 communities but nothing has been addressed so far.
A file photo of Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.
Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling attacked the Centre for neglecting his state during the 24th anniversary celebration of Sikkim Democratic Front government on Friday.
“We are a peaceful state, we have not given any tension to the Central government but still we are neglected. Our grants have been slashed by half but still we have not complained,” said Chamling.
Chamling further said that his state is neglected because they have only one single MP in each houses of the Parliament.
The CM said that PM Narendra Modi visited the state twice and the political demand like seat reservation for tribal communities like Limboo and Tamang were placed before him. Also, the request for tribal status for 11 communities of Sikkim and to allow Karmapa to visit the state, but there has been no word on the same.
The CM said that he even demanded the special economic package for Sikkim, but nothing has been addressed so far.
Reasoning the PM’s silence on the issue, Chamling said it is because his state lacks national presence. He also said that the federal structure is there but is not implemented in true spirit.
Chamling has ruled the state since 1994 and the government is now in its silver jubilee year of governance.
On December 12, 1994, the SDF party formed the government for the first time and since then it has been in power for 5 consecutive terms.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“We are a peaceful state, we have not given any tension to the Central government but still we are neglected. Our grants have been slashed by half but still we have not complained,” said Chamling.
Chamling further said that his state is neglected because they have only one single MP in each houses of the Parliament.
The CM said that PM Narendra Modi visited the state twice and the political demand like seat reservation for tribal communities like Limboo and Tamang were placed before him. Also, the request for tribal status for 11 communities of Sikkim and to allow Karmapa to visit the state, but there has been no word on the same.
The CM said that he even demanded the special economic package for Sikkim, but nothing has been addressed so far.
Reasoning the PM’s silence on the issue, Chamling said it is because his state lacks national presence. He also said that the federal structure is there but is not implemented in true spirit.
Chamling has ruled the state since 1994 and the government is now in its silver jubilee year of governance.
On December 12, 1994, the SDF party formed the government for the first time and since then it has been in power for 5 consecutive terms.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results