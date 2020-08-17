'Special Misinformation Group': Congress Refutes Sanjay Jha's Claim of Unrest Within Party

The Congress on Monday refuted former party leader Sanjay Jha’s claim that 100 members of the party had written a letter to chief Sonia Gandhi, expressing their angst at the state of affairs in the Grand Old Party.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called it BJP's ploy to divert attention from the issue of the latter's links with Facebook. "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN 'Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance' in its what’sapp of today directed to run the story of a non existant letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it," he said.

The Congress had accused the BJP of manipulating social media after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Facebook deliberately overlooked hate speech and objectionable content from BJP leaders.

Suspended Congress leader leader Sanjay Jha had earlier claimed that about 100 leaders of the party, including MPs, had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a change in the political leadership of the party. The letter also requested for transparency in elections within the party, said Jha in his tweet.

"It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space," he tweeted.

Jha was sacked as spokesperson of the party last month for indulging in anti-party activities after he backed rebel MLA Sachin Pilot during the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Pilot's rebel brought additional discomfort to the party, months after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March, bringing down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, the Congress announced a truce with Pilot who was assured by party leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, that his grievances with RPCC would be addressed. The truce, however, is reportedly believed by many to be temporary.