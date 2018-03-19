Special Status Doesn't Matter, Funds Do: Actor-Turned-Neta Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood superstar and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan wants the central government to probe the alleged corruption charges against the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to News18’s Sanjay Tiwari, Kalyan said that 40 TDP MLAs and some party leaders have levelled allegations against Naidu’s son Lokesh and other TDP leaders of being involved in corrupt activities.I am not speaking about it all of a sudden. In last four years, I have raised this point with Chandrababu Naidu, but he doesn’t seem serious about looking into the problem. Naidu is fully aware of the corruption taking place in his government.People can look through it and I am not an outsider either. Around 40 MLAs and TDP leaders have complained to me about corruption in the government. They wanted me to explain to the CM. I attempted to do so, but he is not serious about looking into it, which is why I am talking about it. The central government should spring into action and look into the irregularities. There is some ulterior motive behind giving the Polavaram Project to a private contractor.I know Prime Minister Narendra Modi very closely, but I have my limitations. I am no parliamentarian. Also, TDP and BJP are not always on good terms. I don’t want to get into their business. But now that I have spoken out, TDP leaders are saying that the BJP is the brains behind my statements. Interestingly, some time ago, the YSR Congress chief used to say that Naidu is behind me. But in reality, both are wrong. I am only listening to the public.There is no possibility of a compromise between us and the BJP. People in Andhra Pradesh are very upset with the BJP and they do not trust the party. The demand for special status is not an emotional one but driven by practical needs. There are seven districts in Andhra Pradesh that are like Bundelkhand (in UP) and are in a very bad condition. To improve the condition of these districts, we need more funds from the central government.It doesn’t matter whether the state gets the tag of special status or not. Name or status is not important. The issue is that we need financial help from the central government. Till the time our demands are not met, we will not strike any compromise with the BJP. So far we are walking alone on this path. At the time of elections, we will decide if we need an alliance or go alone.The Congress and the BJP have not been successful in understanding the regional problems of many states in the country. It is because of this reason that the Third Front is being formed. But regional parties should be able to think about national issues. I have met Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and told him that about the Third Front, but nothing in detail so far.I would rate Naidu 2.5 and KCR 6.