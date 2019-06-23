Special Status for Andhra in Mind, YSR Cong Unlikely to Accept Lok Sabha Dy Speaker's Post, Says Leader
YSR Congress, which is the fourth largest party with 22 members in the 17th Lok Sabha, wants to maintain equidistance from both the ruling and opposition sides, said the unidentified leader.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
New Delhi: The YSR Congress is unlikely to accept the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha as it does not want to be seen aligned with the BJP-led ruling NDA until the Narendra Modi government fulfills its demand of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, a senior leader of the party said on Sunday.
YSR Congress, which is the fourth largest party with 22 members in the 17th Lok Sabha, wants to maintain equidistance from both the ruling and opposition sides, the leader told PTI.
"Opposition especially the Congress is also responsible for Andhra Pradesh not getting the special status tag. It bifurcated the state but did not give it special status. So we will also be
maintaining distance from them too," the leader said.
However, he said the party may extend its support to the ruling dispensation on certain issues which would be in the interest of the country.
On the Deputy Speaker's post, sources in the YSR Congress Party said there was no direct or formal offer made but there were indications.
"The party does not want this post, as it will be seen as aligning with the ruling dispensation. The party won't do that until and unless Centre gives special status to Andhra Pradesh," the
YSR Congress leader said.
He further said the party has conveyed its stand to the BJP leadership.
Special status for Andhra Pradesh was the core agenda of YSR Congress supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, who swept the state elections and became the second chief minister after bifurcation.
Sources in the party also said the Deputy Speaker's post is ceremonial and is of not much use to them.
They said they are in constant touch with the top leadership within the government and are pursuing them for accepting the demand of special status for the state.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share the Most Adorable Kiss Ahead of Their Second Wedding
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Fully Boarded Flight Forced to Wait for New Zealand's Victory
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s