Speculation Around Shatrughan Sinha Becoming Delhi's New Congress Chief

Shatrughan Sinha's name is doing the rounds in Congress circles as the successor to the party's veteran leader Sheila Dikshit, who died recently.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
File photo of Shatrughan Sinha.
Patna: As Congress circles are abuzz with speculation about his appointment as the next chief of the party's Delhi unit, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said on Wednesday he is willing to shoulder the responsibility with sincerity but "personally I have no demands".

Sinha had switched over to the Congress from the BJP on the eve of the 2019 general elections.

"Personally I have no demand, command or expectations ...Whatever (responsibility) comes to me, I will perform it with all sincerity," he told PTI.

Sinha's name is doing the rounds in Congress circles as the successor to the party's veteran leader Sheila Dikshit, who died recently.

Delhi will have assembly elections early next year. Sinha is being seen as a strong counter to the BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri film actor-singer and a fellow Bihari. Tiwari is the BJP MP from North East Delhi where he had defeated Dikshit by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes.

The national capital also has a sizeable 'Purvanchali' population settlers from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh and this could tilt the balance in his favour.

Sinha, who represented Patna Saheb constituency in the Lok Sabha for two successive terms, quit the BJP and joined the Congress after he was denied ticket to contest the 2019 elections.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad of BJP humbled Sinha on his turf.

