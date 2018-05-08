English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Speeches Don't Fill Hungry Stomachs, Heal the Sick: Sonia Gandhi Attacks PM Modi
In her first rally in about two years, Sonia Gandhi lauded the Siddaramaiah government for its initiatives concerning the poor and the farmers and urged people to defeat the BJP for its "jumlas".
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi speaks during a public rally for an election campaign ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 in Bijapur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Vijayapura (Karnataka): UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday made a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being intolerant and also said that the stomach of the poor cannot be filled by his oratory.
Addressing a rally in Vijapura hours after Modi spoke, she lashed out at his government, saying it had discriminated against Karnataka.
"Modiji is besotted with Congress-free India. Leave Congress-free India, he cannot even tolerate anyone in front of him," Gandhi said in her first rally in about two years.
She said Modi may be a good speaker but speeches alone cannot solve problems of the people.
"He (Modi) is proud of his oratory skills. If his oratory can fill hungry stomachs, he must speak more often. Speeches cannot fill the stomach of the hungry. Speeches cannot empower women, cure those suffering from diseases, it cannot create employment. For all this you need strong commitment, determination and good intention," she said.
Lauding the Siddaramaiah government for its initiatives concerning the poor and the farmers, she urged people to defeat the BJP over its "jumlas".
"BJP people come, make false promises, create hatred and return. I know that you will unmask each of their jumlas and form a Congress government with clear majority," Gandhi said in her brief speech.
She said that ending corruption was among tall promises of Modi but he had failed to appoint a Lokpal.
Gandhi also targeted Modi over allegations concerning Reddy brothers and about spurt in turnover of a company linked to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.
"What is his model of ending corruption? Wherever he addresses rallies in Karnataka, there are people around him. Will you adopt their model or you will adopt model of your closest associate," she said, referring to BJP’s chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa.
She said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought time to meet Modi on farmers’ issues but an appointment was not given.
"He (Modi) has insulted the people of Karnataka. It is surprising that states which faced drought were given crores of rupees but Karnataka was given the least. This was like adding salt to the injury of farmers of Karnataka. Is this your 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'?" she asked.
Claiming that the Modi government over the past four years had carried out only one task - of ending the good works of the UPA government, she accused him of speaking lies and distorting historical facts.
"The country is shocked at PM Modi's wrongful statements and at his attempts at using the legacy of our freedom fighters for political gains," she said.
Also Watch
Addressing a rally in Vijapura hours after Modi spoke, she lashed out at his government, saying it had discriminated against Karnataka.
"Modiji is besotted with Congress-free India. Leave Congress-free India, he cannot even tolerate anyone in front of him," Gandhi said in her first rally in about two years.
She said Modi may be a good speaker but speeches alone cannot solve problems of the people.
"He (Modi) is proud of his oratory skills. If his oratory can fill hungry stomachs, he must speak more often. Speeches cannot fill the stomach of the hungry. Speeches cannot empower women, cure those suffering from diseases, it cannot create employment. For all this you need strong commitment, determination and good intention," she said.
Lauding the Siddaramaiah government for its initiatives concerning the poor and the farmers, she urged people to defeat the BJP over its "jumlas".
"BJP people come, make false promises, create hatred and return. I know that you will unmask each of their jumlas and form a Congress government with clear majority," Gandhi said in her brief speech.
She said that ending corruption was among tall promises of Modi but he had failed to appoint a Lokpal.
Gandhi also targeted Modi over allegations concerning Reddy brothers and about spurt in turnover of a company linked to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.
"What is his model of ending corruption? Wherever he addresses rallies in Karnataka, there are people around him. Will you adopt their model or you will adopt model of your closest associate," she said, referring to BJP’s chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa.
She said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought time to meet Modi on farmers’ issues but an appointment was not given.
"He (Modi) has insulted the people of Karnataka. It is surprising that states which faced drought were given crores of rupees but Karnataka was given the least. This was like adding salt to the injury of farmers of Karnataka. Is this your 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'?" she asked.
Claiming that the Modi government over the past four years had carried out only one task - of ending the good works of the UPA government, she accused him of speaking lies and distorting historical facts.
"The country is shocked at PM Modi's wrongful statements and at his attempts at using the legacy of our freedom fighters for political gains," she said.
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
- Watch: Team India Selection - Siddarth Kaul Gets India Call-up, Rahane to Lead Against Afghanistan
- Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- Priyanka Chopra Dons Crimson Velvet at Catholic-Inspired Met Gala