'Spending Money on Image Correction': Rahul Gandhi Attacks Govt on State of Economy, Unemployment

In this photo taken on February 4, 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a public meeting in New Delhi. (Photo by Money Sharma/AFP)

In this photo taken on February 4, 2020, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a public meeting in New Delhi. (Photo by Money Sharma/AFP)

The Congress has also demanded answers from the government on its plan to "improve the economy and employment generation".

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on "image correction".

Citing a news report which claimed the government is seeking to plan a media blitz for its 'image correction' to help improve India's rankings on various indices, Gandhi tweeted, "Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'."

The Congress has also demanded answers from the government on its plan to "improve the economy and employment generation".

