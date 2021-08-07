Split Wide Open in Samyukta Kisan Morcha as Farmer Leader Chaduni Threatens Boycott

After having declared his intention of foraying into politics and issuing statements of ‘Mission Punjab’, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has threatened to boycott all further meetings of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

In a video statement that he has posted on his Facebook page, Chaduni accused other members of the SKM of what he called selective discrimination against him and no action against other leaders who were making similar comments and expressing intent about testing political waters.

Levelling allegations against the other leaders of SKM, Chaduni walked out of Saturday’s meeting over what he later claimed was the treatment meted out by the front, particularly some unions from Punjab, to certain protesters. He also accused the front of ignoring his complaints. He was already under suspension from July 21 for publicly declaring about Mission Punjab and meeting people and encouraging farmers to contest elections.

He clarified, however, that he would continue to abide by the decisions taken at the meeting, and that he doesn’t intend to “weaken the movement”.

Chaduni is a prominent face of the farmers’ movement in Haryana and a prominent member of nine members committee of the SKM. His statements drew condemnation from a front that has so far claimed to maintain political neutrality saying that their movement was only aimed at farmers’ welfare. Punjab Assembly elections are to be held next year.

