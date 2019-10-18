Take the pledge to vote

Spoke about Article 370 to Expose Congress & NCP, Says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar have questioned the relevance of the withdrawal of special status of J&K in Maharashtra elections.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:36 PM IST

Mumbai: The BJP's decision to highlight the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in the campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls put the opposition on defensive, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.



"Nationalism is important. Our focus is always on development and nationalism. During all my speeches, I have focused first on development issues and our path ahead," Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters here on Friday night.

"Both Kashmir and Maharashtra are part of India. Congress and NCP did not support the move abrogation of Article 370) and we needed to expose them," he said.

He traveled through 220 constituencies in the last two months and saw tremendous response to BJP's campaign, Fadnavis said.

"People have already made up their mind and we will sweep the elections. The state is facing some issues, and the people have faith that we are genuine enough to solve them," he added.

The state is going to the polls on October 21.

