Spoke of India’s Former PM, Not Against Anyone’s Father or Grandfather: Modi on Mentioning Nehru in Parl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it’s the right of the country to know what former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said, while also adding that dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy.

In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi, referring to Nehru, said that he didn’t speak against anyone’s father or grandfather, but about a former PM of the country. “Didn’t speak against anyone’s father/grandfather…I said what a former PM had said…It’s the right of the nation (to know). They say we don’t mention Nehru ji. If we do, then too there’s a difficulty. Don’t understand this fear," the PM said in response to his mention of Nehru in the Parliament recently.

Taking a dig at dynastic politics, PM Modi said that when a political party is operated by a family, there’s only dynasty and no dynamics. “Starting from Jammu & Kashmir, where there’re two parties run by two separate families, you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, UP and Tamil Nadu. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy,” the PM added.

With just a day before Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls, PM Modi exuded confidence of winning with an “overwhelming majority” saying that people in all the five poll-bound states will vote for the BJP and that there’s pro-incumbency in all these states.

“We’ll win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them,” Modi said. He also added that wherever the BJP has worked, there has been pro-incumbency. “When we win, we try to connect to grassroots. Polls are an opportunity to polish ourselves,” the prime minister asserted.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will also go to polls this month, with UP voting for the first phase on Thursday.

