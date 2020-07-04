Spoke to Sharad Pawar, BJP's Sambhaji Raje on Maratha Quota, Says Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said he had spoken to NCP president Sharad Pawar and BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje to apprise them of the state government's preparedness to defend the Maratha quota decision in the Supreme Court. The petition comes up for hearing in the apex court on July 7.

Chavan heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota. Earlier, the sub committee held a meeting with the legal team led by Mukul Rohatgi.

Chavan said the petition against the quota for admissions to post graduate medical courses will be heard on July 7 and the petition challenging the quota in jobs and education is expected to be taken up on the same day.

The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the quota but reduced it from 16 per cent as passed by the legislature to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in jobs.