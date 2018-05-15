English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Spotlight on 2 'Other' Candidates as Karnataka Heads for Photo-Finish
If, by any means JD(S) doesn’t give support to the BJP, and the party misses out on the majority mark by two candidates, like it did in 2008, these two candidates can become an important part of the government formation.
BJP supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: As Karnataka heads for nail-biting finish, two ‘other’ candidates who are leading in their constituencies can come into the picture if the BJP falls short by a few seats.
As per the trends, R Shankar of Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) and N. Mahesh of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are leading in their respective constituencies of Ranebennur and Kollegal.
Both the candidates are leading from the constituencies, which were with the Congress after the 2013 elections in the state.
In Ranebennur, R. Shankar is leading with 63910 votes, slightly ahead of Krishnappa Bheemappa Koliwad of the Congress party, who has got 59572 votes.
Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes (4.26%) securing 33.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.31%.
In Kollegal, N. Mahesh is leading with 31362 votes, while as A.R. Krishna Murthy is at distant second with 24764 votes.
Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,193 votes (6.96%) securing 32.36% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.47%.
If, by any means JD(S) doesn’t give support to the BJP, and the party misses out on the majority mark by two candidates, like it did in 2008, these two candidates can become an important part of the government formation.
