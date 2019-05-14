English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP's Karakat Candidate Writes Open Letter to PM on Jobs for Bihar Youths
He said that he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect 'one lakh' curriculum vitae.
File photo of SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari. (Twitter)
Loading...
Patna: Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Karakat and party's national spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari Tuesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time to submit bio-data of a large number of unemployed youths in this constituency in Bihar.
Tiwari said, he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect "one lakh" curriculum vitae.
"PM Modi today addressed a rally in Sasaram constituency, which neighbours the Karakat constituency. It was disheartening that he did not outline any vision for the youth of not just Karakat, but entire Bihar," he said.
The SP spokesperson also mentioned it in his open letter to the prime minister.
"You and your party (BJP) claim that a lot of youths have jobs in the country, but you do not have data. And, anyone who questions the government on employment issue is branded an 'anti-national' by the party's spokespersons and ministers," he alleged in the letter.
Modi Tuesday addressed poll rallies in Buxar and Sasaram and lambasted the Congress over Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Speaking about his vision for the future, the prime minister said he is committed to ensuring the uplift of entire eastern India, including in Bihar, and that no citizen will live without a home by 2022.
He said he was also committed to combating water crisis and will set up a separate ministry for the purpose, if the BJP is voted back to power.
Tiwari in the letter said, "I am seeking time from you (PM) that I may be allowed to submit the bio-data of these youths either before or after the elections."
Karakat, Buxar, Sasaram along with a few other seats in Bihar will go to polls on May 19 as part of the last phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Tiwari said, he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect "one lakh" curriculum vitae.
"PM Modi today addressed a rally in Sasaram constituency, which neighbours the Karakat constituency. It was disheartening that he did not outline any vision for the youth of not just Karakat, but entire Bihar," he said.
The SP spokesperson also mentioned it in his open letter to the prime minister.
"You and your party (BJP) claim that a lot of youths have jobs in the country, but you do not have data. And, anyone who questions the government on employment issue is branded an 'anti-national' by the party's spokespersons and ministers," he alleged in the letter.
Modi Tuesday addressed poll rallies in Buxar and Sasaram and lambasted the Congress over Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Speaking about his vision for the future, the prime minister said he is committed to ensuring the uplift of entire eastern India, including in Bihar, and that no citizen will live without a home by 2022.
He said he was also committed to combating water crisis and will set up a separate ministry for the purpose, if the BJP is voted back to power.
Tiwari in the letter said, "I am seeking time from you (PM) that I may be allowed to submit the bio-data of these youths either before or after the elections."
Karakat, Buxar, Sasaram along with a few other seats in Bihar will go to polls on May 19 as part of the last phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Expect Indian Gaming Industry To Cross $1 Billion Within Two Years, Says Google
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Would've Been Happy if I Had Only Played Pakistan Series: Archer
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results