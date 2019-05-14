Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SP's Karakat Candidate Writes Open Letter to PM on Jobs for Bihar Youths

He said that he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect 'one lakh' curriculum vitae.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SP's Karakat Candidate Writes Open Letter to PM on Jobs for Bihar Youths
File photo of SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari. (Twitter)
Loading...
Patna: Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Karakat and party's national spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari Tuesday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking time to submit bio-data of a large number of unemployed youths in this constituency in Bihar.

Tiwari said, he and his team have been collecting bio-data of youths from all communities in Karakat and the target is to collect "one lakh" curriculum vitae.

"PM Modi today addressed a rally in Sasaram constituency, which neighbours the Karakat constituency. It was disheartening that he did not outline any vision for the youth of not just Karakat, but entire Bihar," he said.

The SP spokesperson also mentioned it in his open letter to the prime minister.

"You and your party (BJP) claim that a lot of youths have jobs in the country, but you do not have data. And, anyone who questions the government on employment issue is branded an 'anti-national' by the party's spokespersons and ministers," he alleged in the letter.

Modi Tuesday addressed poll rallies in Buxar and Sasaram and lambasted the Congress over Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Speaking about his vision for the future, the prime minister said he is committed to ensuring the uplift of entire eastern India, including in Bihar, and that no citizen will live without a home by 2022.

He said he was also committed to combating water crisis and will set up a separate ministry for the purpose, if the BJP is voted back to power.

Tiwari in the letter said, "I am seeking time from you (PM) that I may be allowed to submit the bio-data of these youths either before or after the elections."

Karakat, Buxar, Sasaram along with a few other seats in Bihar will go to polls on May 19 as part of the last phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram