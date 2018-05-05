SP’s Tabassum Hasan likely to Contest Kairana Bypolls on RLD Ticket; Akhilesh-Jayant to Share Stage

Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are likely to name Tabassum Hasan and Naimul Hasan for Kairana and Noorpur bypolls.However, the official announcement in this connection will be made on Sunday.This comes a day after RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. The closed-door meeting lasted for almost three hours.RLD spokesperson, Anil Dubey, has announced that both SP and RLD will contest the upcoming bypolls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.“Dono party saath mil kar up-chunav aur Lok Sabha chunav ladengey (Both the parties will contest the by-elections and 2019 LS polls together),” said Dubey.Sources close to SP chief also suggest that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will be sharing the stage during election campaign.The Kairana seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh.Tabassum Hasan had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Kairana and also she has been the member of Committee on Health and Family Welfare. She is also a member of UP Sunni Waqf Board.Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s Naimul Hasan, who stood second and bagged more than 66,000 votes in 2017 State Assembly elections, will be the joint candidate for Noorpur bypolls.The Noorpur seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh.Sources suggest that BJP might field Mriganka Singh, daughter of late BJP MP Hukum Singh in an attempt to garner 'sympathy votes'.Mriganka had lost to SP’s Nahid Hasan by more than 21 thousand votes in 2017 State Assembly elections.