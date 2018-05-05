English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SP’s Tabassum Hasan likely to Contest Kairana Bypolls on RLD Ticket; Akhilesh-Jayant to Share Stage
RLD spokesperson, Anil Dubey, has announced that both SP and RLD will contest the upcoming bypolls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.
File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are likely to name Tabassum Hasan and Naimul Hasan for Kairana and Noorpur bypolls.
However, the official announcement in this connection will be made on Sunday.
This comes a day after RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. The closed-door meeting lasted for almost three hours.
RLD spokesperson, Anil Dubey, has announced that both SP and RLD will contest the upcoming bypolls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.
“Dono party saath mil kar up-chunav aur Lok Sabha chunav ladengey (Both the parties will contest the by-elections and 2019 LS polls together),” said Dubey.
Sources close to SP chief also suggest that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will be sharing the stage during election campaign.
The Kairana seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh.
Tabassum Hasan had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Kairana and also she has been the member of Committee on Health and Family Welfare. She is also a member of UP Sunni Waqf Board.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s Naimul Hasan, who stood second and bagged more than 66,000 votes in 2017 State Assembly elections, will be the joint candidate for Noorpur bypolls.
The Noorpur seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh.
Sources suggest that BJP might field Mriganka Singh, daughter of late BJP MP Hukum Singh in an attempt to garner 'sympathy votes'.
Mriganka had lost to SP’s Nahid Hasan by more than 21 thousand votes in 2017 State Assembly elections.
Also Watch
However, the official announcement in this connection will be made on Sunday.
This comes a day after RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. The closed-door meeting lasted for almost three hours.
RLD spokesperson, Anil Dubey, has announced that both SP and RLD will contest the upcoming bypolls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.
“Dono party saath mil kar up-chunav aur Lok Sabha chunav ladengey (Both the parties will contest the by-elections and 2019 LS polls together),” said Dubey.
Sources close to SP chief also suggest that Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary will be sharing the stage during election campaign.
The Kairana seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh.
Tabassum Hasan had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Kairana and also she has been the member of Committee on Health and Family Welfare. She is also a member of UP Sunni Waqf Board.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s Naimul Hasan, who stood second and bagged more than 66,000 votes in 2017 State Assembly elections, will be the joint candidate for Noorpur bypolls.
The Noorpur seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh.
Sources suggest that BJP might field Mriganka Singh, daughter of late BJP MP Hukum Singh in an attempt to garner 'sympathy votes'.
Mriganka had lost to SP’s Nahid Hasan by more than 21 thousand votes in 2017 State Assembly elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- Unstoppable Saina Nehwal Ready to Hunt For More
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Sonam Ki Shaadi Prep Is In Full Swing; Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Begin Sangeet Practice
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh