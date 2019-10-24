Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
SP's Victory in UP and Maharashtra Bypolls Indicates People's Anger towards BJP, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party candidates has won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies despite administrative pressures and misuse of official machinery.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Terming victory of Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra bypolls as a mandate to save democracy, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that it was an indication of people's anger towards the "faulty policies" of the BJP.
"SP has won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies despite administrative pressures and misuse of official machinery. Party candidate Tazeen Fatma won despite BJP's one point agenda to target her and party MP Azam Khan," Yadav said.
The party also bagged two seats in Maharashtra-- Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East-- from where its candidates Abu Asim Azmi and Raes Sheikh won.
"These results are indication of pepole's anger against faulty anti-people policies of the BJP. It's a mandate of people to save democracy. We do politics of development and continue to do that. People have remembered the SP for its work," he added.
He said that the BJP was doing politics of vendetta and was harassing opposition party workers by lodging fake cases but the SP will continue its protests against the BJP's misrule.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- IAS Officer Who Quit Over Kashmir Has Some Advice: Buy Washing Machine Before Leaving Job
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch