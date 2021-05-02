Sreerampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

186. Sreerampur (सेरमपुर लोक सभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sreerampur is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,182 eligible electors, of which 1,30,544 were male, 1,21,636 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sreerampur in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,977 eligible electors, of which 1,21,924 were male, 1,09,051 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,798 eligible electors, of which 1,13,316 were male, 94,482 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sreerampur in 2016 was 533. In 2011, there were 294.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dr. Sudipta Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Subhankar Sarkar of INC by a margin of 9,907 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Sudipto Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Partha Sarathi Rej of CPI by a margin of 51,691 votes which was 33.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 63.83% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 186. Sreerampur Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sreerampur are: Alok Ranjan Banerjee (INC), Kabir Shankar Bose (BJP), Dr Sudipto Roy (TMC), Mangal Sarkar (BMP), Samir Sarkar (SUCOIC), Biswanath Bhattacherjee (IND), Santosh Kumar Singh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.18%, while it was 73.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 186. Sreerampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

186. Sreerampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Rishra (M), 2. Ward Nos.3 to 19 and 25 of Sreerampur (M), 3. Rajyadharpur and Rishra GPs of CDB Sreerampur- Uttarpara. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Sreerampur is 25 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sreerampur is: 22°43’30.0"N 88°19’10.6"E.

