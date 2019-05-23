English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srerampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Serampore, Sreerampur, Srirampur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srerampur (শ্রীরামপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
27. Srerampur (Serampore, Sreerampur, Srirampur) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.96%. The estimated literacy level of Srerampur is 84.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalyan Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,52,526 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 39.90% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kalyan Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,37,190 votes which was 12.68% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 52.68% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Srerampur was: Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,47,931 men, 7,76,093 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Srerampur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Srerampur is: 22.75, 88.34
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीरामपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); শ্রীরামপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); श्रीरामपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); સેરામપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); சிரேராம்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); శ్రీరాంపుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀರಾಂಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ശ്രേറാംപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Srerampur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IUC
--
--
Kashinath Murmu
BSP
--
--
Lachman Rajak
SUCI
--
--
Pradyut Chowdhuri
RJASP
--
--
Prabhash Chandra Kar
IND
--
--
Avash Munshi
INC
--
--
Debabrata Biswas
BJP
--
--
Debjit Sarkar
IND
--
--
Mangal Sarkar
IND
--
--
Swapan Manna
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Tirthankar Ray
AITC
--
--
Kalyan Banerjee
