Sri Hargobindpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 1 PM

A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Rajanbir Singh (SAD), Amarpal Singh (AAP), Baljinder Singh (BJP), Mandeep Singh (INC), Jasbir Singh Chahal (BSPA), Mukhtar Singh (PPOID), Resham Singh (SNVPA), Hansa Singh (IND), Dr. Kamaljit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.03%, which is -4.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Balwinder Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sri Hargobindpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.8 Sri Hargobindpur (Sri Gobindpur) (श्री हरगोबिंदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Sri Hargobindpur is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 178734 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 84,529 were male and 94,205 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sri Hargobindpur in 2022 is: 1,114 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,70,470 eligible electors, of which 90,883 were male,79,586 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,545 eligible electors, of which 80,089 were male, 74,456 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 was 4,175. In 2012, there were 2,289 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Balwinder Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Manjit Singh of SAD by a margin of 18,065 which was 14.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Des Raj Dhugga of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Balwinder Singh Laddi of INC by a margin of 7,437 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 50.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 8 Sri Hargobindpur Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Som Parkash of BJP won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sri Hargobindpur are: Rajanbir Singh (SAD), Amarpal Singh (AAP), Baljinder Singh (BJP), Mandeep Singh (INC), Jasbir Singh Chahal (BSPA), Mukhtar Singh (PPOID), Resham Singh (SNVPA), Hansa Singh (IND), Dr. Kamaljit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.03%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.05%, while it was 73.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sri Hargobindpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.8 Sri Hargobindpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 213. In 2012, there were 194 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.8 Sri Hargobindpur comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: KCs Batala (Sharki), Harpura, Harchowal, Sri Hargobindpur, Chone, Ghuman and Sri Hargobindpur (Municipal Council) of Batala Tehsil.

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sri Hargobindpur constituency, which are: Qadian, Dasuya, Urmar, Bholath, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Majitha, Fatehgarh Churian, Batala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sri Hargobindpur is approximately 405 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sri Hargobindpur is: 31°42’54.0"N 75°23’02.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sri Hargobindpur results.

