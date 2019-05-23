Srikalahasti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Srikalahasti Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Kasumuri Chiranjeevi TDP -- -- Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy YSRCP -- -- Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy NPRP -- -- Ramesh Ganugapenta JSP -- -- Vinutha Nagaram PPOI -- -- Siddiraju Sathya Narayana SFB -- -- Sama Ravichandra INC -- -- S. Bathaiah Naidu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Giri.D IND -- -- Yellaiah.C IND -- -- Patthipati Nageswara Rao IND -- -- Bala Subramanyam.E IND -- -- Singamala Subramanyam IND -- -- Venkatesh. G BJP -- -- Anandha Kumar Kola

168. Srikalahasti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,37,666 voters of which 1,15,430 are male and 1,22,211 are female and 25 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srikalahasti, recorded a voter turnout of 82.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.67% and in 2009, 76.49% of Srikalahasti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,583 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala polled a total of 1,84,241 (43.34%) votes.TDP's Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12463 (7.64%) votes. Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala polled 1,63,129 which was 43.34% of the total votes polled.Srikalahasti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीकालहस्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీకాళహస్తి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).