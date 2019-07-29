Srinivas B V Named Interim President of Indian Youth Congress
Srinivas B V, who was appointed as national vice president of the youth wing last year, hails from Bhadravati in Shimoga district of Karnataka.
Srinivas B V was appointed the interim president of Indian Youth Congress. (Photo: Twitter/Srinivas BV)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday appointed Srinivas B V as interim president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), days after Keshav Chand Yadav resigned as the party's youth wing chief.
Srinivas B V, who was appointed as national vice president of the youth wing last year, hails from Bhadravati in Shimoga district of Karnataka.
"Congress president has appointed Srinivas B V as the interim president of Indian Youth Congress," a statement issued by AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.
Yadav, who had also been appointed IYC chief last year, resigned as Youth Congress president earlier this month, taking moral responsibility for the poor electoral showing in the Lok Sabha polls.
A number of middle-rung and some senior leaders have resigned their posts in the Congress following the Lok Sabha poll debacle.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also quit as Congress president , but the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is yet to decide his successor.
Though Gandhi has resigned as Congress president, the party still considers him as its chief.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Go Gaga Over Suhana Khan's New Beach Look in Shades of Blue on Maldives Trip
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- As Superpowers Shun Cryptocurrencies, Small States Play Generous Host
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials