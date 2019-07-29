Srinivas B V Named Interim President of Indian Youth Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday appointed Srinivas B V as interim president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), days after Keshav Chand Yadav resigned as the party's youth wing chief.

Srinivas B V, who was appointed as national vice president of the youth wing last year, hails from Bhadravati in Shimoga district of Karnataka.

"Congress president has appointed Srinivas B V as the interim president of Indian Youth Congress," a statement issued by AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

Yadav, who had also been appointed IYC chief last year, resigned as Youth Congress president earlier this month, taking moral responsibility for the poor electoral showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

A number of middle-rung and some senior leaders have resigned their posts in the Congress following the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also quit as Congress president , but the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is yet to decide his successor.

Though Gandhi has resigned as Congress president, the party still considers him as its chief.