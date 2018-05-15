Srinivasapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Srinivaspur): INC's K.R. Ramesh Kumar Won

Live Status INC K.R. Ramesh Kumar Won

Srinivasapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kolar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,04,235 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,622 are male, 1,01,532 female and 6 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.87 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,893 votes (2.31%) securing 49.4% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 88.47%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,669 votes (2.48%) registering 47.58% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 88.4%.