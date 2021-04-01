Sriperumbudur Candidate List: Key Contests in Sriperumbudur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sriperumbudur seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Palani.K of ADMK won from this seat beating Selvaperunthagai.K of INC by a margin of 10,716 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections R. Perumal of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating D. Yasodha of INC by a margin of 40,932 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Sriperumbudur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sriperumbudur constituency are: K. Palani of AIADMK, Selva Perunthagai K of CONG, Molachur R. Perumal of AMMK, M.Thanigaivel of MNM, Pushaparaj of NTK