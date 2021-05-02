Sriperumbudur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Palani of AIADMK Leading

29. Sriperumbudur (श्रीपेरुमबुदुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sriperumbudur is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,55,198 eligible electors, of which 1,72,827 were male, 1,82,318 female and 53 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sriperumbudur in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,06,296 eligible electors, of which 1,49,558 were male, 1,56,712 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,438 eligible electors, of which 1,04,771 were male, 1,05,667 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sriperumbudur in 2016 was 57. In 2011, there were 45.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palani.K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Selvaperunthagai.K of INC by a margin of 10,716 votes which was 4.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R. Perumal of AIADMK won in this seat defeating D. Yasodha of INC by a margin of 40,932 votes which was 23.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 29. Sriperumbudur Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sriperumbudur are: Selvaperunthagai (INC), Palani (AIADMK), Vinoth (BSP), Thanigaivel (MNM), Pushparaj (NTK), Perumal (AMMK), Lokesh (DMSK), Saroja (IND), Sudhakar (IND), Devarajan (IND), Parthiban (IND), Leena (IND), Vasanthi (IND), Vedhagiri (IND), Vairamuthu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.1%, while it was 81.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 29. Sriperumbudur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 332. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

29. Sriperumbudur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Sriperumbudur Taluk (Part) Kozhumanivakkam, Malayambakkam, Mevalurkuppam, Valarpuram, Mannur, Kandamangalam, Sengadu, Sivapuram, O.M.Mangalam, Pichivakkam, Thulasapuram, Kandivakkam, Kappankottur, Kottur, Elimiyankottur, Kiloy, Ayakolathur, Nemili, Irungattukottai, Thandalam, Katrambakkam, Tharavur, Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kollacheri, Nandambakkam, Puduppair, Nallur, Amarambedu, Pennalur, Sirukiloy, Padicheri, Ettikuthimedu, Gunagarambakkam, Edayarpakkam, Akkamapuram, Ekanapuram, Mahadevimangalam, Kannanthangal, Vadamangalam, Pillaipakkam, Vengadu, Irumbedu, Somangalam, Poonthandalam, Pazhanthandalam, Thirumudivakkam, Erumaiyur, Naduveerapattu, Puducheri, Chetthuppattu, Karunakaracheri, Kolathur, Navalur, Oddankaranai, Kaduvancheri, Pondur, Irungulam, Mambakkam, Thirumangalam, Molachur, Sogandi, Kanthur, Maduramangalam, Singilipadi, Kodamanallur, Melmaduramangalam, Koothavakkam, Sivankoodal, Ramanujapuram, Keeranallur, Podavur, Nandimedu, Santhavellore, Sirumangadu, Araneri, Vadakal, Sirukalathur, Valathancheri, Gunduperumbedu, Nallamperumbedu, Alagoor, Mahanyam, Vellarai, Malaipattu, Mahanyam (RF), Manimangalam, Varadharajapuram, Karasangal, Thundalkalani, Padappai, Sirumathur, Salamangalam, Nariyambakkam, Koolangacheri, Perinjambakkam, Vaipoor, Vallam, Mettupalayam, Echoor, Kunnam, Pappankuzhi, Sendamangalam, Vittaveedagai, Jambodai, Selvazhimangalam, Panrutti, Mathur, Panapakkam, Serapanacheri, Karanaithangal, Venjuvancheri, Vellerithangal, Arambakkam, Athanancheri, Korukkanthangal, Adhanur, Madambakkam, Neelamangalam, Orathur, Navalur, Vattambakkam, Oragadam, Sennakuppam, Panaiyyur, Ezhichur, Poondi, Vadakkupattu, Padarvadi, Valayakaranai, Umayalparanancheri, Kanchivakkam, Nattarasampattu, Siruvanjur, Vadamelpakkam, Erivakkam, Keelakalani, Kuthanur, Kavanur and Kattupakkam villages. Mangadu (TP), Sikkarayapuram (CT), Kundrathur (TP) and Sriperumbudur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Sriperumbudur is 617 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sriperumbudur is: 12°56’06.0"N 79°57’29.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Sriperumbudur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam