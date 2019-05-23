English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sriperumbudur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sriperumbudur (ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர்) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sriperumbudur (ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர்) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Sriperumbudur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of Sriperumbudur is 90.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramachandran K N of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 1,02,646 votes which was 7.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 42.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baalu T R of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 25,036 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 44.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.10% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sriperumbudur was: Krishnan Narayanasamy Ramachandran (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,82,862 men, 9,63,377 women and 264 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sriperumbudur is: 12.9681 79.949
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); শ্রীপেরুমবুদুর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); શ્રીપેરુંબુદુર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); శ్రీపెరంబదూరు, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀಪೆರುಂಬುದೂರ್, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ശ്രീപെരുമ്പത്തൂർ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Baalu T R of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 25,036 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 44.41% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.
Sriperumbudur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI
--
--
Palanivel, K.
TMMK
--
--
Godwin Shadrach, Sr.
NOTA
--
--
Nota
DMK
--
--
Baalu.T.R.
NTK
--
--
Mahendran, H.
ACDP
--
--
Rajasekaran, S.
IND
--
--
Anantha Raman, R.K.
MNM
--
--
Sridhar, M.
PMK
--
--
Vaithilingam, A.
IND
--
--
Vaithiyalingam R
IND
--
--
Viruthagiri.A
IND
--
--
Sasikumar, A.
IND
--
--
Indian, P.N.K.
IND
--
--
Ayodhi, L. Dr.
IND
--
--
Singa Rajan, S.P.
IND
--
--
Tambaram Narayanan G
IND
--
--
Vasanthi S
IND
--
--
Raja Marimuthu.M
IND
--
--
Muthumaran.K
BSP
--
--
Antony
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.10% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sriperumbudur was: Krishnan Narayanasamy Ramachandran (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,82,862 men, 9,63,377 women and 264 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sriperumbudur is: 12.9681 79.949
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); শ্রীপেরুমবুদুর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); श्रीपेरूम्बुदूर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); શ્રીપેરુંબુદુર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); ஸ்ரீபெரும்புதூர், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); శ్రీపెరంబదూరు, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ಶ್ರೀಪೆರುಂಬುದೂರ್, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); ശ്രീപെരുമ്പത്തൂർ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results