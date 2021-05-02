Srirangam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

139. Srirangam (श्रीरंगम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Srirangam is part of 24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,11,484 eligible electors, of which 1,50,363 were male, 1,61,093 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Srirangam in 2021 is 1071.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,83,355 eligible electors, of which 1,37,684 were male, 1,45,649 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,147 eligible electors, of which 1,10,437 were male, 1,10,711 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Srirangam in 2016 was 61. In 2011, there were 196.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Valarmathi.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Palaniyandi.M of DMK by a margin of 14,409 votes which was 6.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, J Jayalalithaa of AIADMK won in this seat defeating N Anand of DMK by a margin of 41,848 votes which was 23.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 139. Srirangam Assembly segment of Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 23 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Srirangam are: Kupa Krishnan (AIADMK), G Selvakumar (BSP), Palaniyandi M (DMK), Annalakshmi (DMSK), Sarubala R Thondaiman (AMMK), K Selvarathi (NTK), Daniel Jude Martin (MMP), P Balasubramanian (SMNK), S Francis Mery (IJK), M Amsavalli (IND), R Uma (IND), S Suresh (IND), V Sethumadhavan (IND), P Ravichandran (IND), Y Jacob (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.59%, while it was 81.22% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 139. Srirangam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 337. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

139. Srirangam constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruchirappalli Taluk (Part) Tiruchirappalli (M Corp.) Ward No.1 to 6 Srirangam Taluk (Part) Paneyapuram, Uthamsevi, Kilikoodu, Malliampathu, Somarasampettai, Kumaravayalur, Mullikarumbur, Koppu North, Koppu South, Podavur, Puliyur, Adavathur (West), Adavathur (East), Nachikurichy, Sholanganallur, K.Kallikudy North, K.Kallikudy South, Thayanur, Navalurkottapattu, Ariyavoor-Ukkadaiariyavoor, Periyanayakichatram, Ammapettai, Kulathur, Mathur, Sethurapatti, Alundur, Paganur, Nagamangalam, Kottapattu, Mekkudi, Mudikandam, Kolakkattagudy, Thorakkudy, Thirumalaisamudram, Olaiyur, Palur, Mutharasanallur, Kambarasampettai, Marudankakurichi, Pettavathalai, Perugamani, Tirupparaithurai, Andanallur, Kodiyalam, Kulumani, Periakaruppur, Tiruchendurai, Kadiyakurichy, Mekkudy, Allur and Perur villages. Sirugamani (TP) Manapparai Taluk (Part) Thoppampatti, Mandipatti, K.Periapatti North, Edayapatti, Chettichatram, Chithanatham, K.Periapatti South, Samudram, Sathirapatti, Kannudayanpatti, Kalingapatti and Madampatti villages. Iluppur Taluk (Part) Komangalam village**. [**Although Komangalam village is in Pudukkottai revenue district, it is physically and geographically located within boundaries of 139 Srirangam AC]. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Srirangam is 463 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Srirangam is: 10°44’57.1"N 78°36’04.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Srirangam results.

