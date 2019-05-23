Srisailam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Srisailam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Talari Venkateswarlu IUML -- -- Abdul Hakeem RPC(S) -- -- Ch P Malleswarudu JSP -- -- Sannapureddy Sujala IND -- -- Narla Venkata Raghava Reddy YSRCP -- -- Silpa Chakrapani Reddy BJP -- -- Budda Srikanth Reddy IND -- -- S Meer Hussain IND -- -- Y Lokeswara Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Budda Rajasekhara Reddy INC -- -- Nayab Syed Thaslima

135. Srisailam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,84,794 voters of which 91,083 are male and 93,672 are female and 39 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srisailam, recorded a voter turnout of 82.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.57% and in 2009, 78.02% of Srisailam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Budda Raja Sekhara Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,861 votes which was 3.28% of the total votes polled. Budda Raja Sekhara Reddy polled a total of 1,48,223 (42.7%) votes.INC's Earasu Prathap Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 4307 (3.72%) votes. Earasu Prathap Reddy polled 1,15,643 which was 42.7% of the total votes polled.Srisailam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीशैलम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీశైలం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).