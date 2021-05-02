Srivaikuntam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

216. Srivaikuntam (श्रीवैकुंठम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Srivaikuntam is part of 36. Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.52%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,384 eligible electors, of which 1,10,433 were male, 1,13,947 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Srivaikuntam in 2021 is 1032.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,471 eligible electors, of which 1,02,732 were male, 1,04,733 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,769 eligible electors, of which 85,634 were male, 90,135 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Srivaikuntam in 2016 was 108. In 2011, there were 110.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Shanmuganathan S.P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rani Venkatesan V of INC by a margin of 3,531 votes which was 2.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shunmuganathan.S.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sudalaiyandi.M.B of INC by a margin of 21,122 votes which was 16.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.86% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 216. Srivaikuntam Assembly segment of Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thoothukkudi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Srivaikuntam are: Amirtharaj S (INC), S P Shunmuganathan (AIADMK), Arun B (PT), Arulmathi Yesuvadiyal (AJPK), Eral S Ramesh (AMMK), R Chandra Sekar (MNM), P Subbiah Pandian (NTK), Suresh Perumal S (NIRP), Jegan (ADK), Allwin Duraisingh P (IND), Esakki Raja K (IND), Kirushnavel R (IND), Sankara Subramanian M (IND), Saravanan G (IND), Sudalaimuthu Perumal (IND), Sethuramalingam S (IND), Durai Singh J (IND), Ponnudurai I (IND), Malaiandi R (IND), Vinston Anto S (IND), Joseph Leon (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.9%, while it was 75.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 216. Srivaikuntam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 211 polling stations.

EXTENT:

216. Srivaikuntam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thoothukkudi district of Tamil Nadu: Sathankulam Taluk Srivaikuntam Taluk (Part) Arampannai, Kongarayakurichi, Alwarkarkulam, Tholappanpannai, Padmanabhamangalam, Srimoolakkarai, Nattathi, Thirupanichettikulam, Iruvappapuram, Palayakkayal, Manjalneerkayal, Agaram, Maramangalam, Arumugamangalam, Siruthondanallur, Sivakalai, Peroor, Thirupuliangudi, Vellur Athichanallur, Karungulam, Seidunganallur, Therkkukaraseri, Serakulam, Vallakulam, Kalvoy, Vellur Cusba, Sriparangusanallur, Keelapidagai Varadharajapuram, Paragramapandi, Keelapidagaiappankoil, Keelapidagai Cusba, Mangalakkurichi, Kottarakkurichi, Valavallan, Thirupani Chettiyapathu, Korkai, Kodungani and Mukkani villages. Sawyerpuram (TP), Perungulam (TP), Eral (TP) and Srivaikuntam (TP). Tiruchendur Taluk (Part) Malavarayanatham, Athinathapuram, Thirukkalur, Kadayanodai, Themankulam, Thirunaveerudayarpuram, Alagiamanavalapuram, Udayarkulam, Kurippankulam and Vellamadam villages. Alwarthirunagari (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thoothukkudi.

The total area covered by Srivaikuntam is 788 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Srivaikuntam is: 8°32’22.6"N 77°55’49.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Srivaikuntam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam