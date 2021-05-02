Srivilliputhur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

203. Srivilliputhur (श्रीविल्लीपुतुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Srivilliputhur is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,799 eligible electors, of which 1,21,607 were male, 1,28,160 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Srivilliputhur in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,156 eligible electors, of which 1,15,161 were male, 1,17,967 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,116 eligible electors, of which 95,596 were male, 96,520 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Srivilliputhur in 2016 was 1,089. In 2011, there were 809.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chandra Prabha. M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Muthukumar.C of PT by a margin of 36,673 votes which was 20.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V. Ponnupandi of CPI won in this seat defeating R.V.K.Durai of DMK by a margin of 6,228 votes which was 4.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 47.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 203. Srivilliputhur Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 17 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Srivilliputhur are: Madhavarao, P S W (INC), Manraj, E M (AIADMK), Abinaya, B (NTK), Irulandi, Dr V (TNIK), Guruvaiya, K (MNM), Sangeethapriya, S (AMMK), Shanthi, S (PT), Pandiyaraj, K (AMPK), Veerapandi, K (MIPA), Kannan, A (IND), Guruvaiya, G (IND), Thamaraiselvam, K (IND), Prabhakaran, P (IND), Mahalakshmi, M (IND), Muthulakshmi,R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.64%, while it was 80.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 203. Srivilliputhur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

203. Srivilliputhur constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Srivilliputhur Taluk (Except Kongalapuram village). Rajapalayam Taluk (Part) Reghunathapuram village.. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Srivilliputhur is 687 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Srivilliputhur is: 9°34’19.2"N 77°37’28.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Srivilliputhur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam