SP MLC Becomes 3rd UP Leader to Succumb to Covid-19, Another Contracts Virus Again

SRS Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLC — fondly known as 'Babu ji' — succumbed to Covid-19 late on Monday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. He is the third leader from Uttar Pradesh to have been killed by the deadly virus.

Yadav was among the senior leaders and advisors of the Samajwadi Party and had also worked with SP patriarch Mulayam Singh and party national president Akhilesh Yadav. Not only this, he was also known as "the one man army", who used to look after the administrative work at the SP and had a say in many important decisions of the party.

The MLC used to work at a cooperative bank before joining politics. While at his job at the bank, the leader came in contact with Mulayam Singh Yadav. When MSY became the chief minister for the first time in 1989, he made Yadav his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

"We are shocked at the death of senior SP leader, MLC and in-charge of party office, Shri SRS Yadavji from Corona. The state has lost a dedicated socialist today. A warm tribute to him," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

The news of MLC's death came hours after IAS officer Sushil Kumar Marua, who was posted as Special Secretary in the Language of Department, passed away at the same hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first serving IAS officer in the state to have succumbed to the deadly virus.

As per the data of UP Health Department, 5,649 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total tally to 2,71,851. Also, 56 fresh fatalities were reported in the state that took the number of deaths in the state to 3,976. So far 2,05,731 patients have been discharged from hospitals while there were 62,144 active cases in the state.

A case of re-infection has also been reported as Mohanlalganj MP Kaushal Kishore again tested positive for Covid-19. He gave the information by tweeting and also informed that he was being admitted to Medanta hospital.