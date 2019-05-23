English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srungavarapukota Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srungavarapukota (శృంగవరపు కోట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
19. Srungavarapukota is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,12,623 voters of which 1,04,125 are male and 1,08,492 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srungavarapukota, recorded a voter turnout of 85.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85% and in 2009, 82.77% of Srungavarapukota's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kolla Lalitha Kumari of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 28,572 votes which was 16.6% of the total votes polled. Kolla Lalitha Kumari polled a total of 1,72,144 (25.51%) votes.
TDP's Kolla Lalitha Kumari won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 3440 (2.19%) votes. Kolla Lalitha Kumari polled 1,57,337 which was 25.51% of the total votes polled.
Srungavarapukota went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रृंगवरपु कोटा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శృంగవరపు కోట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Srungavarapukota Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Kalla Srinivasa Rao
JNJP
--
--
Gorle Suribabu
IND
--
--
Aithamsetti Srinivas
IND
--
--
Bevara Venkata Lakshmi
INC
--
--
Bogi Ramana
BJP
--
--
C.P.Prasad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI
--
--
Kameswara Rao Palipudi
TDP
--
--
Kolla Lalitha Kumari
YSRCP
--
--
Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results