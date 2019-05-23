Srungavarapukota Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Srungavarapukota Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Kalla Srinivasa Rao JNJP -- -- Gorle Suribabu IND -- -- Aithamsetti Srinivas IND -- -- Bevara Venkata Lakshmi INC -- -- Bogi Ramana BJP -- -- C.P.Prasad NOTA -- -- Nota CPI -- -- Kameswara Rao Palipudi TDP -- -- Kolla Lalitha Kumari YSRCP -- -- Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

19. Srungavarapukota is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,12,623 voters of which 1,04,125 are male and 1,08,492 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srungavarapukota, recorded a voter turnout of 85.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85% and in 2009, 82.77% of Srungavarapukota's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kolla Lalitha Kumari of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 28,572 votes which was 16.6% of the total votes polled. Kolla Lalitha Kumari polled a total of 1,72,144 (25.51%) votes.TDP's Kolla Lalitha Kumari won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 3440 (2.19%) votes. Kolla Lalitha Kumari polled 1,57,337 which was 25.51% of the total votes polled.Srungavarapukota went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रृंगवरपु कोटा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శృంగవరపు కోట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).