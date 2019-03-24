LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
SS Ahluwalia 'Opts Out' as BJP's Darjeeling Face, Ready to Contest from Any Other Seat

Ahluwalia was elected to the seat with the active support of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in May 2014 after the general elections. In 2009, Jaswant Singh had won the seat.

Updated:March 24, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
SS Ahluwalia 'Opts Out' as BJP's Darjeeling Face, Ready to Contest from Any Other Seat
File photo of Union minister SS Ahluwalia. (Getty Image)
New Delhi: Union minister SS Ahluwalia, the sitting MP from Darjeeling, has reportedly informed the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership that he will not contest from the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Unidentified sources said that Ahluwalia is reportedly ready to contest from any other seat allocated by the party.

Ahluwalia is the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. His name was missing in the first list of candidates released by the BJP on March 21. The Darjeeling seat goes to polls during the second phase of the elections on April 18.

Ahluwalia was elected to the seat with the active support of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in May 2014 after the general elections. In 2009, Jaswant Singh had won the seat.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Amr Singh Rai of the GJM faction loyal to Binay Tamang, chairman of the Gorkhaland Territorial Council.
