SSC Scam: Why Is Partha Chatterjee Not Claiming Innocence, Says TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh to News18

A second cash haul from West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s flat, this time one in Belgharia near Kolkata, has put the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress in a bind.

Last Friday, around Rs 22 crore was recovered from Mukherjee’s apartment in south Kolkata by the Enforcement Directorate. The amount unearthed on Wednesday’s ED raid was around Rs 28 crore, said sources, as the counting went on till about 4am on Thursday and the stash was taken away in 20 trunks. They added that cash was even recovered from the washroom.

Chatterjee is accused of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and staff in state-sponsored and aided schools, being called the “SSC scam”. Trinamool MLA Manik Bhattacharya was also questioned by the ED in the matter. He left the agency’s office around midnight.

The TMC finds itself on the back foot and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been quick to seize the opportunity.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar took to Twitter to attack Trinamool, calling the haul “tip of iceberg”.

Hugh amount of cash, approx Rs 15 Crores, recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.ED has recovered 20Cr cash earlier. Imagine the loot TMC is doing in Bengal, this is just a tip of iceberg.

pic.twitter.com/oDXlaYK3kk — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) July 27, 2022

Party national general secretary BL Santhosh took a dig at TMC chairperson and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Another heap of notes found in @AITCofficial minister Partha Da’s associates home . But remember that Partha da is still a minister in @MamataOfficial cabinet who lectures world on Democracy & many other issues . pic.twitter.com/DHPUGRESaU — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 27, 2022

While the TMC has not issued a fresh statement, its general secretary Kunal Ghosh said to News18, “Party high command is keeping an eye on this. I just want to say that nine years back when I was arrested, I used to say that a conspiracy had taken place. I was not allowed to speak but I used to shout. I have only one question: why is Partha Chatterjee not saying that he is not involved and is innocent?”

So it appears that a significant section of the party now wants action against the arrested leader, say observers.

Thursday will see a West Bengal cabinet meeting, and Partha Chatterjee’s fate as a minister could be decided there.

