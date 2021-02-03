SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Additional Result Of 2019 Exam Released At ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the online examination (CBT) held under Selection Post Phase-7 Recruitment 2019. The result is available on the official website of SSC. The Commission has released the additional result and cut-off for the examinations for Graduation and above level posts as well as Higher Secondary Level posts. Candidates can check the result by visiting website- www.ssc.nic.in. All the shortlisted candidates will now have to send a self-attested copy of documents related to their educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation etc. for scrutiny by February 22.

Candidates need to send the documents for verification to the concerned SSC Regional / Sub Regional Office through Speed Post. Along with this, they will also have to send a hard copy of their application form. Candidates can download the application form by visiting SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in. For this, candidates have to use their login ID and password.

Furthermore, the authorities have instructed all the candidates to mention the “Graduation and above Level”, “Post- Category No. KK11819” for Graduation above level post and “Higher Secondary Level”, Post-Category No. NR14019” for Higher Secondary level post at the top of the envelope while sending the documents by Speed Post.

How to check the additional result:Step 1: To check the additional result of the Selection Post Phase-7 Exam 2019, candidates must first login to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: In the latest news section on the homepage, a link to different additional results is available for the posts of Matric, Higher Secondary and Graduation and above.

Step 3: Candidates click on the additional result link for the respective level examination. On the page, the cut-off details of the qualified candidates are given.

Step 4: According to the postcode, category code, the details of the number of candidates, the cut-off details can be checked. If needed, download the result and keep a printout.