St. Andre Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.85%, which is -6.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Francisco Silveira of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest St. Andre results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.14 St. Andre (सेंट आंद्रे) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. St. Andre is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 21,168 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,706 were male and 11,462 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in St. Andre in 2022 is: 1,181 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 20,948 eligible electors, of which 9,738 were male,11,210 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 21,338 eligible electors, of which 10,288 were male, 11,050 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in St. Andre in 2017 was 7. In 2012, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Francisco Silveira of INC won in this seat defeating Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh of BJP by a margin of 5,070 which was 30.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vishnu Surya Naik Wagh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Francisco Silveira of INC by a margin of 1,219 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 14 St. Andre Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from St. Andre are: Estevan Elvis Dsouza (NCP), Francisco Silveira (BJP), Rama Kankonkar (IND), Anthony Lino Fernandes (INC), Ramrao Surya Naik Wagh (AAP), Jagdish Umakant Bhobe (TMC), Viresh Mukesh Borkar (RGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.03%, while it was 80.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

St. Andre went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.14 St. Andre Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 37. In 2012, there were 37 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.14 St. Andre comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Curca, 2. Mandur, 3. Batim, 4. Siridao, 5. Neura-O-Grande, 6. Mercurim and 7. Goa Velha in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border St. Andre constituency, which are: St. Cruz, Cumbarjua, Marcaim, Cortalim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by St. Andre is approximately 42 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of St. Andre is: 15°27’06.5"N 73°53’36.6"E.

