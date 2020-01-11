Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

St Stephen's Students Reignited Historic Tradition by Boycotting Classes over JNU Violence: Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor said one must not forget that Mahatma Gandhi had given the clarion call for the non-cooperation movement from the campus of St Stephen's college.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
St Stephen's Students Reignited Historic Tradition by Boycotting Classes over JNU Violence: Tharoor
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said students of St Stephens college, who walked out of classes in solidarity with JNU students, have reignited the historic tradition of the college.

The students of the college boycotted classes on Wednesday in solidarity with the JNU students who faced violence on the university campus and in protest against the amended citizenship law.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the college's Centre for Advance Learning and flagship programme - Public Policy and International Relations -- he said one must not forget that Mahatma Gandhi had given the clarion call for the non-cooperation movement from the campus of St Stephen's college.

Hitting out at the central government, the Congress leader, who is also the alumni of the college, said it was unfortunate that the ruling dispensation saw protests as a threat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram