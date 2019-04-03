English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stage Set for Action-packed Battle in UP as BJP Fields Nirhua Against Akhilesh, Turncoat Dinesh Singh to Take on Sonia Gandhi
The actor along with another Bhojpuri superstar, Ravi Kishan, had recently joined BJP after meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Both the stars have a considerable fan base in the Purvanchal region of the state.
Bhojpuri actors Nirhua and Ravi Kishan along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' is set to take on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh. In a strategic move, the Bhartiya Janata Party announced Nirhua's candidature from the seat, which is held by Yadav's father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
In its 16th list, the saffron party has fielded Prem Singh Shakya from Mainpuri against the Samajwadi Party patriarch and former CM of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri parliamentary seat. Shakya had also earlier contested on a BJP ticket from Mainpuri which hold a sizeable amount of Shakya community voters along with Yadavs. The Congress has already announced that it will not be fielding any candidate against Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri.
The most interesting battle will be seen in Raebareli, which is considered as Congress bastion. The Raebareli will be witnessing battle between UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress old guard and former Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had switched sides last year. Singh had joined BJP in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah with much fanfare at a function organized in Raebareli last year.
The BJP has decided to field Chandra Sen Jadun from Firozabad seat which is currently represented by Akshay Yadav, nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav and son of Ram Gopal Yadav. The dissent Samajwadi Party leader and younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav who had recently formed his own political outfit is also contesting from Firozabad, making things difficult for Akshay Yadav this time. While in Machhlishahr parliamentary constituency VP Saroj will be contesting on a BJP ticket.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
