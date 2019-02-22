English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stalin and Rajinikanth Visit DMDK Chief Vijayakanth, Set Tongues Wagging in Tamil Nadu
Both Stalin and Rajinikanth said their visits were not political.
MK Stalin with DMDK president Vijayakanth at his residence on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
Loading...
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin and superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth called on DMDK chief Vijayakanth within hours of each other on Friday, sparking buzz in the political corridors.
With negotiations between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and DMDK over a poll deal for the coming Lok Sabha elections proving inconclusive, the DMK chief's visit at this juncture assumes significance.
Both Stalin and Rajinikanth said their visits were not political. Vijaykanth had recently returned from the US following medical treatment.
When asked if he would welcome DMDK into his party alliance, Stalin said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions," but did not elaborate.
The DMK chief said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health on humanitarian grounds.
Rajinikanth too said he visited Vijayakanth to enquire about his health. "He is a nice man," the top actor said, adding the DMDK chief has recuperated well and "is in good health." The actor, who is expected to launch a political party, said there was absolutely "nothing political," in his visit.
Days ago, BJP top leader and Tamil Nadu election in charge Piyush Goyal had also met Vijayakanth.
While the AIADMK concluded its poll deal with the BJP and PMK by allotting five and seven seats to them respectively on February 19, its talks with DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.
According to reports, Vijayakant was unwilling to settle for anything less than seven Lok Sabha seats — similar to the number allocated to Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
With negotiations between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and DMDK over a poll deal for the coming Lok Sabha elections proving inconclusive, the DMK chief's visit at this juncture assumes significance.
Both Stalin and Rajinikanth said their visits were not political. Vijaykanth had recently returned from the US following medical treatment.
When asked if he would welcome DMDK into his party alliance, Stalin said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions," but did not elaborate.
The DMK chief said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health on humanitarian grounds.
Rajinikanth too said he visited Vijayakanth to enquire about his health. "He is a nice man," the top actor said, adding the DMDK chief has recuperated well and "is in good health." The actor, who is expected to launch a political party, said there was absolutely "nothing political," in his visit.
Days ago, BJP top leader and Tamil Nadu election in charge Piyush Goyal had also met Vijayakanth.
While the AIADMK concluded its poll deal with the BJP and PMK by allotting five and seven seats to them respectively on February 19, its talks with DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.
According to reports, Vijayakant was unwilling to settle for anything less than seven Lok Sabha seats — similar to the number allocated to Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- New Pics from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' 'Haldi' Ceremony are Here
- Churches No Longer Have to Hold Prayer Services Every Sunday: Canon Law
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results