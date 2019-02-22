Stalin and Rajinikanth Visit DMDK Chief Vijayakanth, Set Tongues Wagging in Tamil Nadu

DMK president MK Stalin and superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth called on DMDK chief Vijayakanth within hours of each other on Friday, sparking buzz in the political corridors.With negotiations between the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and DMDK over a poll deal for the coming Lok Sabha elections proving inconclusive, the DMK chief's visit at this juncture assumes significance.Both Stalin and Rajinikanth said their visits were not political. Vijaykanth had recently returned from the US following medical treatment.When asked if he would welcome DMDK into his party alliance, Stalin said, "I appreciate and thank you for your good intentions," but did not elaborate.The DMK chief said he did not visit Vijayakanth to discuss politics but to enquire about his health on humanitarian grounds.Rajinikanth too said he visited Vijayakanth to enquire about his health. "He is a nice man," the top actor said, adding the DMDK chief has recuperated well and "is in good health." The actor, who is expected to launch a political party, said there was absolutely "nothing political," in his visit.Days ago, BJP top leader and Tamil Nadu election in charge Piyush Goyal had also met Vijayakanth.While the AIADMK concluded its poll deal with the BJP and PMK by allotting five and seven seats to them respectively on February 19, its talks with DMDK and other smaller outfits are yet to be formalised.According to reports, Vijayakant was unwilling to settle for anything less than seven Lok Sabha seats — similar to the number allocated to Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).