Stalin Attacks Modi & BJP led Government at Centre on Five Issues
Stalin also hit out at Modi over the Rafale deal and 'growing NPAs' (Non Performing Assets) and questioned why the Lokpal had not yet been set up.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin. (PTI)
Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led government at the Centre, saying its policies are confined to construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, cow protection, 'imposition' of Hindi and hatred for minorities.
The leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly wondered if Modi had fulfilled any of the promises made to the state during the 2014 polls and alleged that he was coming to Madurai this Sunday to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS only with an eye on the coming elections.
He also alleged that the BJP has been imposing Hindi and Sanskrit after Modi came to power.
"Construction of the Ram temple, cow protection, Hindi imposition, Sanskiritsation and minority hatred-- these five have been the policy of the BJP government," he said at a public rally here.
Stalin, whose DMK sailed to power in 1967 on a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the 60s, however, said that his party was not against Hindi, but was opposed to its 'imposition.'
Training his guns on Modi, he said the Prime Minister was not bothered about the people of the country, economic growth and employment generation.
Taking a swipe at Modi's scheduled visit here on January 27 to lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences Facility at Madurai,he asked what the Central government was doing for the last four and a half years.
"Elections are due, he is coming to mislead people," he said, and repeated that Modi was only coming to lay the foundation stone, but not inaugurate it.
Questioning if Modi had implemented any of the promises made by him or his party prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, including Smart Cities, assurances given to fishermen or retrieving black money, he asked why the Prime Minister was coming again to "seek votes."
"We are keen to know what you have done for Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri or Madurai," all districts in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.
He also hit out at Modi over the Rafale deal and 'growing NPAs' (Non Performing Assets) and questioned why the Lokpal had not yet been set up.
"Why is he afraid...are they (BJP) qualified to talk about corruption. If he becomes PM again, India will go behind by 50 years," Stalin said about Modi.
